Unbowed, Trump intensifies attacks on four Democratic congresswomen

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA: President Donald Trump intensified his vilification of four liberal lawmakers as un-American at a raucous rally on Wednesday, underscoring that the attacks will be a key part of his strategy for winning re-election in 2020.

Despite criticism from Democrats that his comments about the four minority congresswomen are racist, Mr Trump went on a 20-minute diatribe about them, saying they were welcome to leave the country if they do not like his policies on issues such as immigration and defending Israel.

"So these congresswomen, their comments are helping to fuel the rise of a dangerous, militant hard left," Mr Trump said to roars from the crowd in North Carolina, a state seen as key to his re-election.

Mr Trump tweeted over the weekend that the four representatives, known as "the squad" - Ms Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ms Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ms Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ms Ayanna Pressley of Ohio - should "go back" to where they came from, even though all are US citizens and three are US-born.

The aim, one source close to Mr Trump said, was to make Democrats look as far left as possible to moderate voters as he girds for a tough re-election battle in November 2020.

"He is trying to make them the face of the Democratic Party as we move closer into the 2020 cycle and he is trying to highlight them as a fringe crowd as much as possible so it turns off your middle-of-the-road voters," the source said.

As Mr Trump recounted past comments made by Ms Omar - who was born in Somalia and emigrated to the US as a child - the crowd began chanting: "Send her back!"

"Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That is why I say, 'Hey, if they don't like it, let them leave. Let them leave,'" Mr Trump said.

The Twitter attacks over the weekend initially caused some heartburn for Trump advisers who felt he had gone too far.