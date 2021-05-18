Unicef: Rich nations can afford to donate over 150 million vaccines
GENEVA Countries belonging to the Group of Seven (G-7) and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, Unicef said yesterday.
The world's seven richest states and the EU could help close the world's vaccine gap by sharing just 20 per cent of their June, July and August stocks with the Covax jab scheme for poorer nations, a study by British company Airfinity showed.
"And they could do this while still fulfilling their vaccination commitments to their own populations," Unicef director Henrietta Fore said.
Britain is due to host its fellow G-7 member states Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US for a summit next month.
By that time, Unicef said the Covax programme being co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, along with the World Health Organisation and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will find itself 190 million doses short of what it had planned to distribute. - AFP
