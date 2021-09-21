Universal Beijing Resort opens on Monday to 10,000 visitors

The brand new Beijing park will be US-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally.

BEIJING: Universal Studios' Beijing resort opened its doors to the public yesterday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated opening takes place amid US-China relations that have deteriorated in recent years.

The park will be US-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

And, it will be the first Universal park with a section dedicated to the movie Kung Fu Panda and includes an area based on the Harry Potter franchise, which is popular in China.

Amid light rain and tight security yesterday, a public holiday in China to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival, a steady stream of umbrella-wielding visitors entered the resort. "When it comes to Universal Studios, we are all big fans of Marvel movies," said 27-year-old Beijing resident Pi Tiantian, who visited the park yesterday.

"We really want to experience this resort. This one here also really likes Harry Potter," she added, pointing to a young male companion.

All 10,000 tickets for the opening were sold out in three minutes, according to Trip.com Group.

Beijing-based visitors snatched 40 per cent of the tickets for the first month, while the cities of Tianjin and Shanghai were the second- and third-largest sources of patrons, according to travel website qunar.com.