World

Universal Beijing Resort opens on Monday to 10,000 visitors

Universal Beijing Resort opens on Monday to 10,000 visitors
The brand new Beijing park will be US-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally.PHOTO: EPA
Sep 21, 2021 06:00 am

BEIJING: Universal Studios' Beijing resort opened its doors to the public yesterday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated opening takes place amid US-China relations that have deteriorated in recent years.

The park will be US-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

And, it will be the first Universal park with a section dedicated to the movie Kung Fu Panda and includes an area based on the Harry Potter franchise, which is popular in China.

Amid light rain and tight security yesterday, a public holiday in China to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival, a steady stream of umbrella-wielding visitors entered the resort. "When it comes to Universal Studios, we are all big fans of Marvel movies," said 27-year-old Beijing resident Pi Tiantian, who visited the park yesterday.

"We really want to experience this resort. This one here also really likes Harry Potter," she added, pointing to a young male companion.

Pfizer/BioNTech say data shows Covid vaccine safe for kids aged 5-11
World

Data shows vaccine safe for kids below 12: Pfizer, BioNTech

Related Stories

US expected to approve Pfizer boosters for older Americans

Thailand approves booster shots under skin to stretch supplies

Auckland extends lockdown, but some restrictions to be eased

All 10,000 tickets for the opening were sold out in three minutes, according to Trip.com Group.

Beijing-based visitors snatched 40 per cent of the tickets for the first month, while the cities of Tianjin and Shanghai were the second- and third-largest sources of patrons, according to travel website qunar.com.

Still, many buyers complained on social media about ticket prices, which range from 418 yuan (S$87) in the low season to 748 yuan during peak periods. The park is estimated to earn more than 10 billion yuan a year in revenue with up to 12 million visits. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD