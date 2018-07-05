‘Unknown substance’ leaves two people in critical condition in England

Security cordons have been set up around the areas where the two people went before they fell ill, such as the Amesbury Baptist Centre (above).

LONDON British police said yesterday that two people are in a critical condition in a Salisbury hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance", just a short distance from where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned.

The two patients are both currently "receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital", Wiltshire police said.

"They are both in a critical condition," the police said, adding that they considered the situation a "major incident".

The two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, were found unconscious on June 30 in a house in the village of Amesbury, about 12km from Salisbury.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found slumped on a bench in the city of Salisbury in March.

This sparked a bitter diplomatic crisis between Moscow and London, which said a Soviet-made nerve agent dubbed novichok was used on the pair.

Wiltshire police said they initially suspected the two people had fallen ill after using "possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs".

"However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance that led to these patients becoming ill, and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident," they said.

Security cordons have been set up around the areas where the two people went before they fell ill, police said, and security has been boosted in both Amesbury and Salisbury.

A Public Health England spokesman said "it is not believed there is a significant health risk to the wider public".