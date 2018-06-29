‘Unnecessary rescue’ soars in Nepal on profits from insurance payouts

The Everest region has turned into a helicopter highway with a six-fold increase in the number of choppers in the air.

LUKLA, NEPAL: Tourists hiking in Nepal's Himalayan mountains are being pressured into costly helicopter evacuations at the first sight of trouble by guides linked to powerful brokers who are making a fortune on "unnecessary rescues", industry insiders say.

Dodgy operators are scamming tens of thousands of dollars from insurance companies by making multiple claims for a single chopper ride or pushing climbers to accept airlifts for minor illnesses, an investigation by AFP has revealed.

In other cases, trekking guides, who are promised commission if they get tourists to return by chopper, are offering helicopter rides to tired hikers as a quick way home but billing them as rescues to insurance companies.

The practice is so rampant that helicopter pilots are reporting "rescuing" tourists who appear in perfectly fine health.

"It is a racket that is tantamount to fraud, and it is happening on a large scale," said Mr Jonathan Bancroft of UK-based Traveller Assist, which carries out medical evacuations in Nepal on behalf of global travel insurance companies.

Trekking outfits stand to make more in kickbacks from evacuating a hiker by helicopter than the cost of the trek itself, contributing to an alarming rise in rescues from the Himalayas.

Traveller Assist said 2017 was the most expensive year on record for travel insurance companies covering tourists in Nepal due to a startling number of helicopter rescues - though this year is on track to beat it.

Over the past six years, the Everest region has turned into a helicopter highway, with a six-fold increase in the number of choppers in the air, each logging over 1,000 flying hours a year.

"We used to see maybe one helicopter in two or three days. Now we are seeing 10 or so in a day," said Mr Thanishwar Bhandari, who works in a small clinic in the Everest region.

Meanwhile, one foreign pilot, who requested anonymity, said he rescued trekkers on a near daily basis in April and May, the peak trekking season.

Australian trekker Jessica Reeves was urged by her guide to be evacuated by helicopter from near Everest base camp in October last year when she complained of a common cold.

She alleged the company, Himalayan Social Journey, billed each of the tourists' insurance providers for the flight - pocketing around US$35,000 (S$47,800) in the process.

Multiple insurance companies linked to one major UK-based underwriter are considering no longer offering travel insurance for Nepal, an industry source said.