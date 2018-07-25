'Unprecedented’ Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week

TOKYO : An "unprecedented" heatwave in Japan has killed at least 65 people in one week, government officials said yesterday, with the weather agency now classifying the record-breaking weather a "natural disaster".

In the week to Sunday, at least 65 people died of heatstroke while 22,647 people were hospitalised, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

Both figures are "the worst for any week during summer" since the agency began recording fatalities resulting from heatstroke in July 2008, an agency spokesman said.

The agency also said a total of 80 people have died from the heat since the beginning of July, and over 35,000 have been hospitalised.

Among those killed was six-year-old schoolboy.

The government said it would supply funds to ensure all schools are equipped with air-conditioners by next summer. Less than half of Japan's public schools have air-conditioning, and the figure is only slightly higher at public kindergartens.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the government would also consider extending this year's summer school holidays as the heatwave drags on.

On Monday, the city of Kumagaya in Saitama outside Tokyo set a new national heat record, with temperatures hitting 41.1 deg C.

Temperatures over 40 deg C were registered for the first time in Tokyo's metro area, where the government is promoting uchimizu, a practice where water is sprinkled on the ground, as part of a heat awareness campaign.

It was marginally cooler yesterday, but temperatures remained well above normal in most of the country.

The heatwave "is fatal, and we recognise it as a natural disaster", said weather agency official Motoaki Takekawa on Monday.

The agency warned that much of Japan will continue baking in temperatures of 35 deg C or higher until August.