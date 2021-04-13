Unrest in Minneapolis suburb after cop kills an African-American man

A protester throwing a trash bag in front of the Brooklyn Centre Police Department after an officer shot and killed a 20-year-old man in Brooklyn Centre, Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS Hundreds of angry protesters clashed with police in a Minneapolis suburb after African-American Daunte Wright, 20, was shot dead during a traffic stop by cops.

Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday night, smoke billowed as a line of police officers fired rubber bullets and chemical agents at protesters, some of whom lobbed rocks, bags of garbage and water bottles at the police.

Brooklyn Centre's mayor ordered a curfew until 6am and schools in the district would move to remote learning yesterday "out of an abundance of caution", school authorities said.

Police said officers on Sunday pulled over a man for a traffic violation and found he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

As police tried to arrest him, he got back in the car. One officer shot the man, who was not identified in the statement.