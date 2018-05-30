Uproar as Australia's ex-deputy PM plans to sell love-child story

Mr Barnaby Joyce resigned as deputy prime minister in the wake of his affair with a former aide.

SYDNEY A decision by Australia's former deputy prime minister to sell his story about having a love child with a former aide sparked derision and calls for politicians to be banned from paid interviews.

Mr Barnaby Joyce, who was forced to quit in February over his affair with his former media adviser, will reportedly be paid A$150,000 (S$152,000) for a tell-all TV appearance by the pair this Sunday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he planned to raise the matter privately with the married Mr Joyce, whose smaller National Party rules alongside Mr Turnbull's Liberals.

News that Mr Joyce, 50, had left his wife of 24 years for Ms Vikki Campion, 33, gripped Australia earlier this year, sparking debate about workplace culture amid the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

The saga took another twist when Mr Joyce questioned the paternity of the baby boy. He claimed yesterday that it was Ms Campion's decision to accept payment for the interview.

He said the paparazzi would not leave them alone.

"Remember there are other people in this interview being Vikki and (baby son) Sebastian, so if it was just an interview with me as a politician, sure, I am not going to charge for that," he told The Australian newspaper.

"But that is not what they wanted, they wanted an interview obviously to get Vikki's side of the story.