US and EU line up over 20 more countries for global methane pact

WASHINGTON: Two dozen countries have joined a US- and EU-led effort to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, giving the emerging global partnership momentum ahead of its launch at the UN climate summit in Glasgow later this month, a government official told Reuters.

Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan are among the 24 new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced by the United States and the European Union last month with the aim of galvanising rapid climate action before the start of the Scotland summit on Oct 31.

It could have a significant impact on the energy, agriculture and waste sectors responsible for the bulk of methane emissions.

The nine original partners include Britain, Indonesia and Mexico, which signed on to the pledge when it was announced at the Major Economies Forum last month.

The partnership will now cover 60 per cent of global gross domestic product and 30 per cent of global methane emissions.

US special climate change envoy John Kerry and European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans would introduce the new partners at a joint event yesterday and announce that a dozen philanthropic organisations, including ones led by philanthropists Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates, would mobilise more than US$200 million (S$270 million) to support countries' methane reduction efforts, said the official, who declined to be named.

The source said the countries represent a range of methane emissions profiles. For example, Pakistan's main source of methane emissions is agriculture, while Indonesia's main source of methane is waste.

Several countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts, including some African nations and island nations like Micronesia, have also signed the pledge.

In the weeks leading up to the UN climate summit, the US will engage with other major emerging economy methane emitters such as India and China to urge them to join and ensure the "groundswell of support continues", the official said.