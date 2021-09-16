US Army says soldiers who refuse Covid-19 jabs could be dismissed

WASHINGTON : American army officers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus could be suspended from their duties and possibly discharged, the US Army said on Tuesday.

In August, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered all active duty service members to get vaccinated.

The army said it had begun implementing the order in late August, adding that soldiers could request an exemption on legitimate medical, religious or administrative grounds.

"While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counselled by their chain of command and medical providers, continued failure to comply could result in administrative or non-judicial punishment - to include relief of duties or discharge," the army said.