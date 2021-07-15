US backs Asean, rejects China’s ‘unlawful’ claims in South China Sea

HANOI: The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with South-east Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Addressing a videoconference with foreign ministers from Asean yesterday, Mr Blinken emphasised the US rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the area.

He said Washington "stands with South-east Asian claimants in the face of (Chinese) coercion", State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The meeting with the 10-member bloc is the first since the Biden administration took office in January.

China claims vast swathes of the disputed South China Sea through its unilaterally declared, U-shaped, "nine-dash line" which intersects with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines, all Asean members.

Mr Blinken said the US has "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy.

Asean has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since the Feb 1 coup.

Myanmar's junta has shown little sign of heeding a five-point Asean consensus, reached in April, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.