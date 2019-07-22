US braces for second day of scorching weekend temperatures
WASHINGTON Americans braced for a second day of scorching weather yesterday, with temperatures approaching 38 deg C across multiple major US cities.
A heat wave from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast had nearly 150 million people struggling on Saturday.
"Dangerously hot conditions will continue through Sunday," the National Weather Service (NWS) warned for the Washington and Baltimore area. "High temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken," the NWS added.
People were urged to stay hydrated, watch out for the sick and elderly, stay inside as much as possible and not leave children or animals in cars.
The heat wave has already claimed at least three lives, including two earlier in the week in the eastern state of Maryland.
In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a heat emergency. Multiple events have been cancelled, including the New York City Triathlon, scheduled for yesterday. The city also opened 500 cooling centres for residents.
In Boston, city officials scrapped fees at public pools.
Earlier in the week, the NWS office in the Midwestern city of Omaha baked a tray of biscuits on the dashboard of a parked car. After nearly eight hours and with temperatures on the pan reaching 185 degrees , the pastries were almost fully cooked. - AFP
