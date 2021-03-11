US calls for withdrawal of Myanmar security forces

A man running away from a roadblock set on fire by military personnel at a railway staff compound in Yangon during a raid yesterday .

YANGON Myanmar security forces launched tear gas and surrounded hundreds of anti-junta protesters at two places in Yangon yesterday, witnesses said, prompting the US Embassy to call for their withdrawal.

In New York, the United Nations Security Council failed to agree on a statement that would have condemned the coup in Myanmar, called for restraint by the military and threatened to consider "further measures".

Talks on the statement would likely continue, diplomats said, after China, Russia, India and Vietnam all suggested amendments late on Tuesday to a British draft, including removal of the reference to a coup and the threat to consider further action.

STORM

Police stormed a compound in Yangon housing railway staff and surrounded hundreds of protesters in North Okkalapa district, in another part of the city, yesterday.

More than 100 people were arrested at the two sites, witnesses said.

Many of the railway staff are part of a civil disobedience movement that has crippled government business and included strikes at banks, factories and shops since the army ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb 1.

"We are seeing reports of innocent students and civilians surrounded by security forces in North Okkalapa, as well as arrests," the US Embassy said in a statement. "We call on those security forces to withdraw from the area, release those detained and allow people to depart safely."

Security forces have cracked down with increasing force on daily, nationwide protests, leaving the nation in turmoil.

More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group, has said.

In Myanmar's second-largest city Mandalay, protesters staged a sit-in yesterday, chanting: "The resolution must prevail."

On Tuesday, an official from Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, Mr Zaw Myat Linn, died in custody after he was arrested, the second party figure to die in detention in two days.

"He has been participating continuously in the protests," said Mr Ba Myo Thein, a member of the dissolved Upper House of Parliament. The cause of death was not clear.

Police on Tuesday also cracked down on independent media, raiding the offices of two news outlets and detaining two journalists.

At least 35 journalists have been arrested since the Feb 1 coup, Myanmar Now reported, of which 19 have been released.

Some police have refused orders to fire on unarmed protesters and have fled to neighbouring India, according to an interview with one officer and classified Indian police documents.

"As the civil disobedience movement is gaining momentum and protest(s) held by anti-coup protesters at different places, we are instructed to shoot at the protesters," four officers said in a joint statement to police in the Indian city of Mizoram.