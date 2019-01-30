US charges Huawei, CFO over sanctions violations

US Acting Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker at the announcement of criminal charges against Huawei (above).

WASHINGTON/HONG KONG: The US on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies, escalating a fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment-maker.

The Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide and that was reported on by Reuters in 2012.

In a separate case, the Justice Department said Huawei stole robotic technology from T-Mobile . Huawei has said the companies settled their dispute in 2017.

CFO Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec 1, in a move that was followed by China arresting two Canadians on national security grounds. She has denied wrongdoing.

Late on Monday, public broadcaster CBC said the US had formally requested her extradition, citing Canada's Justice Department.

Huawei said it was "disappointed" to learn of the charges. It said it had sought to discuss them with the US authorities "but the request was rejected without explanation".

"The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate has committed any of the asserted violations... is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng and believes the US courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion."

China's Foreign Ministry expressed "grave concern", urging the US to drop the arrest warrant and end "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

The development is likely to upset talks between Beijing and Washington this week as part of negotiations intended to walk back trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump said last month he could intervene in Ms Meng's case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the charges are "wholly separate" from the trade negotiations.

Canada's Justice Minister will have 30 days from receipt of the extradition request to decide whether to grant authority to proceed. If granted, Ms Meng's case would be sent to the British Columbia Supreme Court for an extradition hearing, which could take weeks or months.

Huawei makes equipment including base stations, switches and routers, as well as consumer products such as smartphones. It derives nearly half of its total revenue outside China.

Its global reach has come under attack from the US, which is trying to prevent US companies from buying Huawei equipment and is pressing allies to do the same. US security experts are concerned the gear could be used by China's government for espionage - a concern Huawei calls unfounded.