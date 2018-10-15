US charity ‘deeply sorry’ for students’ rape by co-founder

MONROVIA, LIBERIAA US charity operating in Liberia has admitted to major failings after girls at a school set up to save them from sexual exploitation were systematically raped.

"We are profoundly, deeply sorry," the charity More Than Me said on its website on Saturday after US investigative media said girls at a school had been repeatedly abused by the charity's co-founder Macintosh Johnson.

He eventually died of Aids, and there are fears he infected some of his victims - some as young as 10 - with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the investigative website ProPublica said in a piece co-published with Time magazine.

"To all the girls who were raped by Macintosh Johnson in 2014 and before: We failed you," More Than Me said.

"We gave Johnson power that he exploited to abuse children. Those power dynamics broke staff ability to report the abuse to our leadership immediately.

"Our leadership should have recognised the signs earlier, and we have and will continue to employ training and awareness programmes so we do not miss this again."

CAPITAL

The assaults took place at a school at West Point, a slum in the capital Monrovia.

It opened in 2013, becoming the first of 18 schools that More Than Me opened in the impoverished West African state to empower girls.

ProPublica described Johnson as a "charming hustler" who insinuated himself with Ms Katie Meyler, who created the charity.

After some of the girls came forward to reveal what was happening, Johnson was suspended by the school and arrested. He was put on trial in 2015, but this ended in a hung jury amid suggestions of bribes, ProPublica said.

He was facing a retrial when he died in 2016.

In its statement, More Than Me said it had been "naive to believe that providing education alone is enough to protect these girls from the abuses they may face".