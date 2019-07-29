US, China to restart trade talks in Shanghai

BEIJING United States trade negotiators return to China this week for a fresh round of talks in a new city, but experts warn a change of air is unlikely to quickly solve an impasse between the world's two biggest economies.

The meetings in Shanghai tomorrow and on Wednesday will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May. Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than US$360 billion (S$493 billion) in two-way trade in the tense stand-off.

Despite an agreement by US President Donald Trump and China's Mr Xi Jinping at the G20 in Japan to cease hostilities, there has been little progress - and the former has irritated the Chinese side by claiming the slowing economy is forcing them to make a trade deal.

The dispute has centred on Washington's demands that Beijing curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level-playing field for US companies in China.

Mr Trump has also angered China by blacklisting telecom giant Huawei over national security concerns.

"Basically China tried to take this as a pure economic affair and just wants to make a deal, but on the US side it seems... (they) try to connect the trade affairs with a strategic rivalry," said Professor Wang Chuanxing at Tongji University.

"The common ground is that both of the sides want to strike a deal, so this is very important."

Holding talks in Shanghai is also a nod to a time of better relations, as the home of the 1972 Shanghai Communique - an important step in building diplomatic relations between the US and China.