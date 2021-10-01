US, Chinese military officials hold ‘frank, in-depth’ talks: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese military officials held "frank, in-depth" talks this week on a range of defence issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Mr Michael Chase, US deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, held the meetings by video conference on Tuesday and Wednesday with Chinese Major-General Huang Xueping, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"During the talks, the two sides held a frank, in-depth, and open discussion on a range of issues affecting the US-PRC defence relationship," the statement said, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

"Both sides reaffirmed consensus to keep communication channels open," it said.