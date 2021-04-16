US cop who shot an African American man charged with manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS: The white police officer who fatally shot a young African American motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge.

Mr Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in the suburb of Brooklyn Centre for what the police said was an expired vehicle registration.

He then struggled with police and was shot dead by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who had threatened to stun him with a Taser but fired her handgun instead.