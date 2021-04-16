US cop who shot an African American man charged with manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS: The white police officer who fatally shot a young African American motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge.
Mr Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in the suburb of Brooklyn Centre for what the police said was an expired vehicle registration.
He then struggled with police and was shot dead by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who had threatened to stun him with a Taser but fired her handgun instead.
Potter, a 26-year veteran, wasjailed on a charge of second- degree manslaughter but released hours later after posting a US$100,000 (S$133,500) bond. Fencing and barricades are in place around her home. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now