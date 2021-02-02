US cops handcuff, pepper-spray black girl, nine

NEW YORK: A nine-year-old black girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester in New York, footage released on Sunday showed, sparking new outrage over excesses committed by law enforcement.

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said on Sunday that the girl - who has not been named - had been suffering from a serious mental health emergency and reportedly threatened to kill herself and her mother.

Officers called to the scene on Friday responded by handcuffing her, before trying to force her into a car and pepper-spraying her when she resisted, body-cam videos released by the city's police force showed.

Police on Saturday claimed they were required to use handcuffs and the irritant against the girl for her own safety.