'US Covid death toll would have been lower had government done more'

WASHINGTON : Dr Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House coronavirus task force under former president Donald Trump, believes the Covid-19 death toll in the US would have been substantially lower if the government had responded more effectively.

Dr Birx told CNN there was an "excuse" for the initial surge of deaths last year as the government grappled with the start of the pandemic.

"There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge," Dr Birx said. "All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."

More than 542,000 have died from Covid-19 in the US, according to a Reuters tally, and almost 30 million have been infected.

Mr Trump downplayed the outbreak in its early stages, resisted mitigation efforts and criticised harsh lockdown measures. He repeatedly eschewed guidance on mask-wearing that health experts say prevents the spread of the disease.

Dr Birx, who has since left the government, said in the interview that she received a "very uncomfortable" call from Mr Trump after describing how widespread the virus was in an interview with CNN in August, during which she told people living in rural areas that they were not immune.

"Everybody in the White House was upset with that interview and the clarity that I brought about the epidemic," Dr Birx said. "I got called by the president," she said. "It was very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear."

Meanwhile, top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the recent plateau in new infections was likely linked to the "premature" easing of anti-virus efforts.

While the emergence of coronavirus variants is part of the problem, so are states that are "pulling back on the mitigation" too soon, he told CBS.

When case numbers begin to plateau, he said, "you are really in danger of a surge coming up".

"We've seen that in our own country, and that is exactly what's happened in Europe in several of the countries in the European Union, where they plateaued and then started to come back."