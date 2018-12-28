US dad joins flight attendant daughter on six flights for Xmas

Mr Hal Vaughan's Christmas gift to his flight attendant daughter was to book a seat on the six flights she was on over two days so she could spend Christmas with her family.

Facebook user Mike Levy found out about this when he sat next to Mr Vaughan on one of the flights on Christmas Eve, the Daily Mail reported.

He wrote: "His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father. Wish you both a very Merry Christmas."

Ms Pierce Vaughan was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Her dad, using family travel benefits, accompanied her from Fort Myers to Detroit and from Detroit to Massachusetts, reported The Straits Times.

On Christmas Day, Ms Vaughan told her mother Kimberly in a Facebook post that the father-and-daughter pair have made it safely for all the flights.

She wrote: "Dad's first trip using his benefits was a success. A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew."

She added that there was even a "Christmas miracle" that saw Mr Vaughan being bumped up to first class on one of his flights.

"Shout-out to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us understand how cool this actually is."

Mr Levy's post has received more than 135,000 likes and over 27,000 shares as of yesterday afternoon.

Facebook user Pat Dalton said: "What an awesome father/daughter. Glad they could share the holiday."