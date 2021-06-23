US directs millions of Covid-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

UNITED STATES : The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, with 75 per cent of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the Covax international vaccine-sharing programme.

The plan fulfils President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million US-made vaccines.

The US has come under pressure to share more of its vaccine supply with nations that are still struggling with the deadly virus and its variants. With more and more Americans getting the shots, the White House has turned its attention to getting the vaccines out worldwide.

Of the 55 million doses,about 14 million will go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 16 million to Asia, and roughly 10 million to Africa.

The other 25 per cent, or roughly 14 million doses, will be shared with "regional priorities", including Colombia, Argentina, Iraq, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the US faced logistical issues getting the vaccines to other countries.