US doctors warn against attempting viral milk crate challenge

LOS ANGELES : Health experts warned on Wednesday that people should not attempt the latest viral challenge - walking over a pyramid of precariously balanced milk crates.

TikTok and other social media sites have been flooded in recent days by videos of people in the United States and beyond trying - and mostly failing - to climb the crates.

Most videos end with what looks like a painful fall onto the collapsing crates or the ground, as onlookers film on their phones.

"You are at risk for... hitting your head and getting a head bleed," said Dr Chad Cannon, an emergency room doctor at the University of Kansas Health System. If "you land on the milk crate, you will break your back and be paralysed".

Baltimore City Health pointed out that hospitals are already under strain from the pandemic.

"With Covid-19 hospitalisations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge," the official account tweeted.

While the hashtag was readily searchable on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, searches on TikTok returned no results.