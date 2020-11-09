US election: Trump does not intend to concede, plans legal battle

Trump supporters protesting outside the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The state has voted for Democrats in the past three presidential elections.

WASHINGTON: Scratched vinyl discs that repeat themselves may be unfamiliar to millennials but US President Donald Trump saying "election fraud" over and over again is a good way of explaining the term "broken record" to them.

Before the election started, he claimed there would election fraud. He claimed that again during the election and after election, he is still claiming it.

After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Mr Trump and his allies made one thing clear: He does not plan to concede any time soon.

The President, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, pledged on Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn results that gave Mr Biden the win in Tuesday's vote.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Mr Trump said in a statement.

The President's allies and advisers privately admitted his chances of overturning the results were slim.

"He should allow the recounts to go forward, file whatever claims there are and then if nothing changes, he should concede," said one Trump adviser.

STOP THE STEAL

Meanwhile, hardcore Trump supporters refused to accept the outcome, alleging fraud and conspiracy. In cities including Phoenix, Philadelphia and Atlanta, the outgoing President's loyalists gathered under the slogan of #StopTheSteal.

They wore red Trump hats, held signs reading "Stop The Steal" and waved American flags or Trump banners bearing the slogan: Keep America Great.

Hundreds gathered in front of the Arizona state capitol building in Phoenix, some with their dogs dressed in Trump shirts.

In Pennsylvania, Ms Sophia Rotunno, a 52-year-old administrative worker, said: "I have faith that our President Donald Trump did win a fair election.

"But the Democrats are not allowing a fair election to be had.