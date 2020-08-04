US election will be on Nov 3 as planned: Trump advisers

WASHINGTON : The White House and US President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the his musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov 3.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Mr Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he floated the idea of delaying the US vote.

"We're going to hold an election on Nov 3 and the president is going to win," Mr Meadows said on CBS' Face The Nation.

Presidential campaign adviser Jason Miller echoed the sentiment on Fox News Sunday, saying: "The election is going to be on Nov 3 and President Trump wants the election to be on Nov 3."

Mr Trump last Thursday suggested delaying the US elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change.

Critics and even his allies dismissed the notion as an attempt to distract from devastating economic news, but some legal experts warned that his repeated attacks could undermine his supporters' faith in the election process.

Mr Trump has been trying to undermine confidence in mail-in balloting, claiming repeatedly and without evidence that it would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Mr Meadows took up the cause on Sunday, warning that mail-in ballots must be handled properly without providing evidence that they have not been in the past.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson told CNN the election should be held on time and it was up to states to ensure balloting be carried out properly.

"It's not helpful for the President to think out loud in a public fashion and express some frustration," he added.

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a surge in mail voting.