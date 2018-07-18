US, European newspapers skewer Trump in headlines

Trump 0 - Putin 1.

That was the front page headline of Finnish newspaper Kauppalehti yesterday as media outlets around the world reacted to the summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinkion Monday.

It was among the mildest of headlines.

Several newspapers in the US and Britain branded Mr Trump a traitor, with The Guardian using former CIA chief John Brennan's "nothing short of treasonous" quote in its headline.

The New York Daily News featured a cartoon on its front page depicting Mr Trump shooting Uncle Sam while holding the hand of a bare-chested Mr Putin with the heading "Open Treason", and left-leaning UK tabloid Daily Mirror splashed the words "Putin's poodle" on its front cover.

The New York Post, owned by Mr Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, ran the headline "See no evil".

The Washington Post said Mr Trump's refusal to back the "collective conclusion" of the US intelligence agencies with regard to Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election had gifted Mr Putin "an unalloyed diplomatic triumph".

The New York Daily News cover. PHOTO: TWITTER.COM/NYDAILYNEWS/

Mr Trump had hailed the summit on Monday as "deeply productive"and now faces a backlash, British newspaper The Times said.

Members of both the Republican and Democratic parties were left reeling after the Trump-Putin press conference at the end of the summit, Politico said.

"'Disgraceful", "pushover", "deeply troubled" read the headline of National Public Radio's article summing up reactions from US politicans on both sides of the Congress aisle.

On the flipside, right-wing British tabloid Daily Express and Russian media were kinder to Mr Trump.

In a two-page spread featuring photographs of a smiling Mr Putin handing Mr Trump an official World Cup football, as well as the pair shaking hands, the Daily Express headline read, "A nod and a wink... and the Cold War ends".

Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda lauded Mr Trump for meeting Mr Putin despite "opposition from his own elite and the hysterics of the media".

Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian government-owned daily, reported that US-Russian relations had improved as a result of the discussions in Helsinki and many things had changed for the better.

Friends should not be fighting friends, the paper added.