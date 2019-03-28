US House fails to override Trump’s first veto on wall

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to override President Donald Trump's first veto, leaving in place the "national emergency" he declared last month to build a US-Mexico border wall that Congress has not funded.

Democrats who control the House did not attract enough Republican support to reach the two-thirds majority vote needed to overturn Mr Trump's veto.

Just 14 Republicans joined 234 Democrats in voting to override, one more Republican than had bucked Mr Trump in a previous House vote on the border wall emergency.

With the 248-181 tally, Mr Trump is now likely to continue scouring federal accounts for money he wants redirected to building a border wall, his signature issue.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed lawmakers would keep trying to block Mr Trump's move through the regular congressional process of appropriating funds, as well as reviewing his declaration of emergency again six months from now.

The battle over Mr Trump's emergency declaration also shifts to the courts, with various legal challenges already underway.

Last month, a coalition of 16 states sued to block his move.

Mr Trump declared the national emergency on Feb 15 in an attempt to bypass Congress and move taxpayer funds for the wall away from other uses already approved by the legislature.

Bipartisan majorities of both the House and Senate rejected his move, voting to terminate the emergency before the President vetoed their resolution on March 15.

Democrats argued the Republican President had overstepped his authority by going around Congress, because the legislature has the power to control spending under the Constitution.