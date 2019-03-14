US House introduces citizenship Bill for undocumented immigrants

Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Mr Joaquin Castro, and others at an event with Daca, TPS and DED (deferred enforced departure) recipients on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON Top leaders in the House of Representatives introduced a Bill offering a pathway to citizenship for more than two million undocumented immigrants, resurrecting an issue that has put Democrats bitterly at odds with US President Donald Trump.

The Dream and Promise Act of 2019 aims to help immigrants who were brought illegally to the US as children, known as Dreamers, who face possible deportation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: "We take a historic step to protect patriotic men and women who in being here in the wisdom of Ronald Reagan make America more American."

About 700,000 Dreamers are protected under an Obama-era programme called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or Daca. Mr Trump has been trying to end Daca, but his executive order has been blocked in the courts and now awaits a review by the Supreme Court.

The House Bill would grant Dreamers the chance to become permanent US residents and eventually apply to be citizens.

To be eligible, Dreamers would have to be employed, serve in the military, or be enrolled in higher education.

The House Bill would also help immigrants from countries hit by civil conflicts or natural disasters who have temporary protected status, known as TPS.

More than 300,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan have TPS, but Mr Trump has been trying to terminate that programme.