US isolated as G7 members condemn metal tariffs

WHISTLER, CANADA Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers ended their annual meeting on Saturday with US allies united in condemning Washington's aggressive protectionism, calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to impose metal tariffs.

The lack of common ground meant the dispute would continue into next week's G7 summit in Quebec, Canada, where Trump is expected to face other heads of state as the global economy verges on outright trade conflict.

At this mountain resort north of Vancouver, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was the odd man out.

Trading partners rebuked Mr Trump's multi-front trade offensive while their governments announced countermeasures and legal challenges.

Finance ministers and central bankers spoke of exasperation and an abiding sense of betrayal by a longtime ally.

Mr Mnuchin, however, downplayed the disagreements and said the US was committed to the G7 process.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the host government and five others had urged Mr Mnuchin to relay their "unanimous concern and disappointment".

"We said we were collectively hoping that he would bring the message back of regret and disappointment at the American actions and concern that they are not constructive," said Mr Morneau.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also expressed France's outrage.

He said: "It is up to the US administration to make the right decisions to alleviate the situation and ease the difficulties."

Avoiding trade war "will depend on the decision the (US) administration is ready to take in the next few days and in the next few hours".

Mr Trump's tariffs on the US' largest foreign providers of steel and aluminium that went into effect on Friday upended the agenda for this normally convivial event for consensus-building among countries.

No joint final statement emerged from the G7 ministerial meeting, a sign of the strong discord at the heart of the global economy.

As the meeting ended, Mr Trump was as bellicose as ever, denouncing "stupid trade" in which he said the US saw foreign tariffs on its exports without responding in kind.