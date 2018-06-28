US judge orders migrant families to be reunited

Migrant families waiting to be processed at the central bus station in McAllen, Texas.

WASHINGTON: A federal judge ruled that US immigration agents could no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught crossing the border from Mexico illegally and must work to reunite those families that had been split up in custody.

US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw granted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the family separations.

More than 2,300 migrant children were separated from their parents after US President Donald Trump's administration began a "zero tolerance" policy last month, seeking to prosecute all adults who crossed the border illegally, including those travelling with children.

"The facts set forth before the court portray reactive governance responses to address a chaotic circumstance of the government's own making," Judge Sabraw wrote.

"They belie measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution."

Judge Sabraw's ruling could force the administration to rapidly address confusion left by Mr Trump's order, and government agencies to scramble to reunite families.

The administration can appeal.

The ACLU had sued on behalf of a mother and her then six-year-old daughter, who were separated after arriving last November in the US to seek asylum and escape religious persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While they were reunited in March, the ACLU is also pursuing class-action claims on behalf of other immigrants.

Mr Trump issued an executive order to end the family separations on June 20, but the government has yet to reunite about 2,000 children with their parents.

Before the preliminary injunction ruling, the US government urged Judge Sabraw not to require that it stop separating and quickly reunite migrant families after they illegally cross the US-Mexico border, saying Mr Trump's executive order "largely" addressed those goals.

In a related development, more than a dozen states sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its separation of migrant children and parents at the US-Mexico border.

In a complaint filed with US District Court in Seattle, 17 states and the District of Columbia argued the administration's policy was unconstitutional in part because it was "motivated by animus and a desire to harm" immigrants arriving from Latin America.