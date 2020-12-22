World

US lawmakers reach deal on $1.2 trillion Covid-19 aid package

Dec 22, 2020 06:00 am

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers reached a deal on Sunday for a nearly US$900 billion Covid-19 (S$1.2 trillion) relief package for millions of Americans.

The package is expected to include aid for vaccine distribution and logistics, extra jobless benefits of US$300 per week, and a new round of US$600 stimulus cheques.

"We've agreed to a package of nearly US$900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer confirmed an agreement had been reached with Republicans and the White House on a deal that "delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates". - AFP

