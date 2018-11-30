US life expectancy drops again as overdoses climb

TAMPA: Life expectancy in the US dropped yet again as drug overdose deaths continued to climb - taking more than 70,000 lives last year - and suicides rose, a US government report said yesterday.

The drug overdose rate rose 9.6 per cent compared to 2016, while suicides climbed 3.7 per cent, said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Centre for Health Statistics (NCHS).

As a result, the average life span in the US dropped to "78.6 years, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2016", said the report.

The data comes as the US grapples with a vast opioid epidemic, fuelled by addiction to prescription painkillers as well as street drugs such as heroin and synthetic opioids including fentanyl.

"Life expectancy gives us a snapshot of the nation's overall health and these sobering statistics are a wake-up call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable,"said CDC director Robert Redfield.

Overdoses were a major factor when US life expectancy dropped slightly in 2015 for the first time in decades.

Mr Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the NCHS said that overall, the statistics show a "downward trend in life expectancy since 2014", a time period in which Americans have lost 0.3 years of life. He described the trend as "very concerning".

Mr Anderson said declines like this have not been seen since the great flu pandemic of 1918 and World War I - though those losses were steeper.

The peak of the HIV and Aids epidemic in the 1980s also saw a nationwide drop in life expectancy.

"We are a developed country, we have a lot of resources, we should have increasing life expectancy, not decreasing life expectancy," he added.

Canadians live on average three years longer than Americans.