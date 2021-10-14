US to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions next month

WASHINGTON : The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals early next month, ending historic curbs on non-essential travellers in place since March last year to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new rules are similar but not identical to planned requirements announced last month for international air travellers, US officials said.

Lawmakers from US border states praised the move to lift the unprecedented restrictions, which harmed the economies of local communities and have prevented visits to friends and families for 19 months.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.