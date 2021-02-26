US man accused of triple murder allegedly cooked victim's heart

WASHINGTON: A man accused of a triple murder in Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them.

Lawrence Paul Anderson allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbour he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.

He allegedly then took the heart to his uncle's home, where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife, investigators said in court.

Anderson then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the Feb 9 spree. He has confessed to the murders.