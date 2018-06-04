US may step up South China Sea patrols

The US is considering intensified naval patrols in the South China Sea to challenge China's growing militarisation of the waterway, an action that could further raise the stakes in one of the world's most volatile areas.

The Pentagon is weighing a more assertive programme of the so-called freedom-of-navigation operations close to Chinese installations on disputed reefs, two US officials and Western and Asian diplomats close to the discussions said.

Such a move could involve longer patrols, larger numbers of ships or operations involving closer surveillance of Chinese facilities in the area, which now include electronic jamming equipment and advanced military radars.

US officials are pushing international allies to increase their naval deployments through the trade route as China strengthens its military capabilities on both the Paracel and Spratly Islands, the diplomats said.

"What we have seen in the last few weeks is just the start, significantly more is being planned," said one Western diplomat, referring to a freedom-of-navigation patrol late last month.

Reuters first reported the patrol last month in which two US Navy warships sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China, even as US President Donald Trump sought Chinese cooperation on North Korea.

It is believed to be the first time where two US warships have been used for a freedom-of-navigation operation in the South China Sea.

The Pentagon also withdrew an invitation for Chinese forces to join large multi-country exercises off Hawaii later in the year.

Critics said the patrols have little impact on Chinese behaviour and mask the lack of strategy to deal with China's growing dominance of the area.

'REALITY'

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned in Singapore on Saturday that China's militarisation of the South China Sea was a "reality".

Asked during the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference over whether it was too late to stop China, Mr Mattis said: "Eventually, these (actions) do not pay off."

On the sidelines of the Singapore conference, Lieutenant General He Lei of the China's PLA Academy of Military Sciences said China had every right to continue to militarise its South China Sea holdings.