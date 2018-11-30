US may tighten rules on students from China

Universities including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (above) are among institutions that have lobbied against efforts to crack down on Chinese students.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering new background checks and other restrictions on Chinese students in the US over growing espionage concerns, officials and congressional sources said.

In June, the US State Department shortened the length of visas for Chinese graduate students studying aviation, robotics and advanced manufacturing to one year from five.

The US officials said the goal was to curb the risk of spying and theft of intellectual property in areas vital to national security. But now the Trump administration is weighing whether to subject Chinese students to additional vetting before they attend a US school.

The ideas under consideration include checks of student phone records and scouring of personal accounts on Chinese and US social media platforms for anything that might raise concerns about students' intentions in the US, including affiliations with government organisations, a US official and three congressional and university sources told Reuters.

US law enforcement is also expected to provide training to academic officials on how to detect spying and cybertheft, a senior official said.

"Every Chinese student China sends here has to go through a party and government approval process," one senior official told Reuters.

"You may not be here for espionage purposes as traditionally defined, but no Chinese student who is coming here is untethered from the state."

Asked what consideration was being given to additional vetting, a State Department official said: "The department helps to ensure that those who receive US visas are eligible and pose no risk to national interests."

China has repeatedly insisted that Washington has exaggerated the problem for political reasons. China's Ambassador to the US told Reuters the accusations were groundless and "very indecent".

"Why should anybody accuse them as spies? I think that this is extremely unfair for them," Mr Cui Tiankai said.

Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet at a G-20 summit in Argentina this week.

Greater scrutiny of Chinese students would be part of a broader effort to confront Beijing over what Washington sees as the use of sometimes illicit methods for acquiring technological advances that China has made a national priority.

The two countries also are in a trade war and increasingly at odds over diplomatic and economic issues.

Any changes would seek to strike a balance between preventing possible espionage while not scaring away talented students in a way that would harm universities financially or undercut innovation, administration officials said.

That is exactly what universities - from Ivy League universities to state-funded schools - fear most.

They have spent much of the year lobbying against what they see as a broad effort by the administration to crack down on Chinese students with the change in visas this summer and a fear of more restrictions to come.