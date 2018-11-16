US media in court showdown over White House access

WASHINGTON Media groups, including Fox News, joined CNN's legal battle on Wednesday to restore the White House pass of a banned chief correspondent, as Mr Donald Trump's administration argued it had a broad right to allow or deny press access to the US President.

Fox, which is controlled by Trump ally Rupert Murdoch and often draws praise from the President, said the revoking of Mr Jim Acosta's pass - after he locked horns repeatedly with the US leader - raises concerns over press freedom.

"Fox News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter's press credential," the news channel's president Jay Wallace said in a statement issued hours ahead of a federal court hearing on the case.

"We intend to file an amicus brief with the US District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponised.

"While we don't condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people."

Others backing the CNN arguments in court included the Associated Press, Bloomberg, First Look Media Works, Gannett, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, NBC News, The New York Times, Politico, Press Freedom Defence Fund, EW Scripps Company, USA Today and The Washington Post.

"Whether the news of the day concerns national security, the economy or the environment, reporters covering the White House must remain free to ask questions," the media groups said in a joint statement.

"It is imperative that independent journalists have access to the President and his activities, and that journalists are not barred for arbitrary reasons."

'BROAD DISCRETION'

Meanwhile, the White House said in a legal filing that it has "broad discretion" to restrict media access to the President, disputing the argument that its actions violate the Constitution's First Amendment protections for a free press.