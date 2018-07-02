US metal manufacturers mobilise against Trump tariffs

This combination of images shows postcards written by Borusan Mannesmann Pipe workers to Mr Donald Trump .

Feeling the pinch from US President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, the American metal industry has rallied its forces to plead for changes.

Employees from the Texas steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann Pipe, which imports unfinished pipes from Turkey, sent some 4,500 post cards to Mr Trump and members of Congress on behalf of their employer in the Houston suburb of Baytown.

In March, Mr Trump slapped duties of 25 per cent on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminum, and at the start of June removed temporary exemptions for major producers Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

While Mr Trump says the border taxes protect US national security and have breathed life into time-ravaged American producers, about 21,000 businesses have sought exemptions from the tariffs for foreign-made goods, arguing that the duties threaten their import-dependent bottom lines.

But three months after the first requests, the government has reviewed only 98, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in recent congressional testimony. Of these, just 42 were approved.

In Baytown, unemployment is two and a half times the national average at 10 per cent.