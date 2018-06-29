US military asked to house and care for 12,000 immigrants

Fort Bliss is one of the military facilities to be used for housing immigrants.

WASHINGTON: The US military has been asked by the Department of Homeland Security to house and care for immigrant families totalling up to 12,000 people, the Pentagon said, in the latest sign the military is being drawn into a supporting role for President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the military had been asked to provide the capacity to house 2,000 people within 45 days.

It said that if facilities were not available, semi-separate, soft-sided camp facilities capable of sheltering up to 4,000 people were to be constructed at three separate locations.

In the face of outrage at home and abroad over his crackdown on illegal immigration, Mr Trump was forced last week to abandon his policy of separating children from parents who are apprehended for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

The Pentagon said the Department of Homeland Security preferred the facilities for migrants be in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico or California for access and supervision and to comply with the so-called Flores settlement provision that reasonable efforts be made to place minors in the geographic area where the majority were apprehended.

The 1997 Flores agreement set policy for the detention of minors in the custody of immigration officials.

On Monday, Defence Secretary James Mattis said the military was preparing to house immigrants at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and Goodfellow Air Base in San Angelo, Texas.

General Mattis has stressed that the military is simply providing logistical support to the Department of Homeland Security, which deals with immigration issues.