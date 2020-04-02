US Navy captain pleads for help after carrier is hit by coronavirus

The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is docked at Guam, a US territory in the Pacific.

WASHINGTON: The captain of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt told the Pentagon that the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably through his ship and called for help to quarantine its crew.

But Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday ruled out evacuating the ship, whose plight bears similarities to that on civilian cruise ships where the Covid-19 illness spread.

Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a four-page letter that they had not been able to stem the spread of Covid-19 through the 4,000 crew members, describing a dire situation aboard the vessel now docked at Guam, a US territory in the Pacific.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Capt Crozier wrote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which published a copy of the letter on Tuesday.

"The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," Capt Crozier wrote, referring to the ship's "inherent limitations of space".

He asked to be able to quarantine nearly the entire crew onshore at Guam, saying keeping them all on board the ship was an "unnecessary risk".

There is little opportunity for "social distancing", which US civilians have been told to practise, among the cramped passageways and sleeping quarters of an aircraft carrier.

"Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure," he said.

"This is a necessary risk."

Asked on the CBS Evening News whether it was time for an evacuation, Mr Esper said: I don't think we are at that point."

He added that supplies and medical assistance are being moved out to the Roosevelt.

He added that "none of them are seriously ill" and the Navy is "trying to make sure that we contain the virus, that we deploy testing kits. We get a good assessment of how much of the crew is infected".

The Chronicle said more than 100 aboard the warship had been confirmed infected with the virus, around four times the figures given last Friday.