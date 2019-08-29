US news anchor apologises for comparing co-anchor to ape

WASHINGTON A television news anchor in the US apologised on-air after comparing her black colleague to a gorilla, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Ms Alex Housden of KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City made the remark last Thursday during a segment on an ape whose handler was running the local zoo's Instagram for the day.

When a video of a baby gorilla appeared on screen, Ms Housden, who is white, turned to her black co-anchor, Mr Jason Hackett, and said that the ape "kind of looks like you," NBC reported.

The following day, a tearful Ms Housden apologised to Mr Hackett, saying: "I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate, it was inappropriate, and I hurt people.

"I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart, I apologise for what I said. I know it was wrong and I am so sorry."

Mr Hackett accepted her apology, but acknowledged that the words "cut deep for me".

"I want this to be a teachable moment and that lesson here is that words, words matter," he said.

"There's no doubt about that."

The incident comes amid heightened racial tensions in the US following a series of remarks by Republican President Donald Trump directed at lawmakers from the Democratic party that have been criticised as racist.