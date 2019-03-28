US to overhaul air safety oversight in response to Boeing crashes

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE: The US aviation regulator will significantly change its oversight approach to air safety by July following two fatal Boeing Max 737 passenger plane crashes, according to written congressional testimony seen by Reuters.

At a US Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acting head Dan Elwell will say the agency's oversight approach must "evolve" after the deadly crashes, according to the testimony.

While specific details on oversight changes were not clear, lawmakers are expected to question Mr Elwell on how the regulator intends to change the process by which a manufacturer such as Boeing can to a large extent certify its own planes and flight software systems.

Anti-stall software on the Boeing 737 Max plane is among the leading areas of focus for investigations into the two crashes.

Investigators have pointed to "clear similarities" between the crashes, putting pressure on Boeing and US regulators to come up with an adequate fix.

The aviation industry has been thrown into flux by a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October that killed 189 people and an Ethiopian Airlines disaster on March 10 that killed 157, both involving Boeing's 737 Max single-aisle plane.

A spokesman for Ethiopia's Transport Ministry, which is leading an investigation in Addis Ababa, said the preliminary crash report would likely be released this week.

Boeing's fastest-selling 737 Max jet, with orders worth more than US$500 billion (S$677 billion), has been grounded globally by the FAA, although airlines are still allowed to fly them without passengers to move planes to other airports.

One such passenger-less Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft landed safely on Tuesday after declaring an emergency over an engine-related problem leaving Orlando, Florida, the FAA said. The issue was not related to a computer system, Southwest said.

Mr Elwell's testimony discloses that Boeing first submitted a proposed upgrade to its anti-stall software - the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, known as MCAS - to the FAA for certification on Jan 21.

Boeing confirmed that in a statement on Tuesday, saying verification and certification flights took place on Feb 7 and March 12, which is within the typical testing time period. The documentation to show FAA compliance was expected at the end of the week, Boeing said.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said it welcomed steps towards increased safety.

"We are also interested in any changes to the FAA's structure and certification process that would ensure that never again would a critical system like MCAS not be transparent to pilots," the association said in a statement, highlighting some pilots' concerns that they had been unaware of the existence of MCAS on Max aircraft they were flying.

As well as FAA approval, any Max software fixes will need a green light from governments around the world, a process that could take months.

Boeing's software fix for the 737 Max will prevent repeated operation of the anti-stall system and deactivate it altogether if two sensors disagree widely, two people familiar with pilot briefings told Reuters.