World

US pipeline shutdown fuels fist fights at petrol stations

US pipeline shutdown fuels fist fights at petrol stations
Two drivers fighting while waiting in line at a petrol station amid fuel shortages in Knightdale, North Carolina, on May 10. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ SHAADDEEZ
May 14, 2021 06:00 am

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA Fuel shortages worsened and tensions rose in south-eastern US on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest US fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day.

Later in the day, Colonial Pipeline said it has begun to slowly restart the pipeline.

Meanwhile, fist fights at petrol stations were reported as tensions bubbled. One video showed an altercation between two customers at a station in North Carolina.

A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last week halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments.

The pipeline stretches 8,850km from US Gulf Coast oil refineries to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and South-east states.

Nearly 60 per cent of petrol stations in metro Atlanta were without petrol, tracking company GasBuddy said.

Malaysia reports most number of Covid-19 cases in more than 3 months
World

Malaysia reports highest daily cases in over three months

Related Stories

India extends interval between vaccine doses amid shortage

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, clashes in Israel

99 of 100 cities that are at most environmental risk are in Asia

Its survey showed 65 per cent of stations in North Carolina and 43 per cent in Georgia and South Carolina were without fuel. Virginia also reported high outages. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD