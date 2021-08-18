World

US plans to start giving Covid-19 booster shots in September: Report

Aug 18, 2021 06:00 am

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Health officials in President Joe Biden's administration have coalesced round the view that most people should get a booster shot eight months after their initial vaccination, the source said.

According to The New York Times, which earlier reported the development, officials are planning to announce the administration's decision as early as this week, with the first boosters likely to go to nursing home residents and healthcare workers, followed by other older people. - REUTERS

