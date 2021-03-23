World

US politician apologises after being accused of rubbing woman’s back

Mar 23, 2021 06:00 am

WASHINGTON: Republican US Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, apologised to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year.

Mr Reed, 49, was accused by former insurance company lobbyist Nicolette Davis of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, The Washington Post reported on Friday last week.

"I apologise to Nicolette Davis," the congressman said in a statement released on Twitter on Sunday.

"I hear her voice and will not dismiss her," he said, adding he would retire in January 2023, as previously announced.

Ms Davis, 29, who now serves in the US military, texted a co-worker during the incident saying "a drunk congressman is rubbing my back".

"Help, Help," she texted, according to the Post. - REUTERS

US, China must 'find way forward' to deal with differences: DPM Heng
Singapore

US-China talks a step in right direction: DPM Heng

Related Stories

Latest data shows AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective

India reports most Covid-19 cases and deaths in months

Myanmar protesters use new tactics to evade injury, death

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD