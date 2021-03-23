US politician apologises after being accused of rubbing woman’s back

WASHINGTON: Republican US Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, apologised to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year.

Mr Reed, 49, was accused by former insurance company lobbyist Nicolette Davis of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, The Washington Post reported on Friday last week.

"I apologise to Nicolette Davis," the congressman said in a statement released on Twitter on Sunday.

"I hear her voice and will not dismiss her," he said, adding he would retire in January 2023, as previously announced.

Ms Davis, 29, who now serves in the US military, texted a co-worker during the incident saying "a drunk congressman is rubbing my back".