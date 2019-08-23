US probes e-cigarette firms

The probe comes as lawmakers increase scrutiny of the e-cigarette industry.

WASHINGTON: Four dominant e-cigarette manufacturers face a probe into the health impacts of their products, as the US House Energy and Commerce Committee asked on Wednesday about the firms' research and marketing practices.

The committee sent letters to Juul Labs Inc, 35 per cent owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, Fontem Ventures, Japan Tobacco Inc, and Reynolds American Inc, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc.

The letter to Juul asked if the company has conducted studies on the health implications of using its products and the effectiveness of Juul in helping users quit smoking. It also asked if Juul has sent information to the Food and Drug Administration.

Ms Kaelan Hollon, a spokesman for Reynolds American, said the company is reviewing the letter and believes "minors should never use tobacco products, including vapour products".

Japan Tobacco said in a statement it welcomes any opportunity to "set out the responsible approaches" it takes in its marketing.

The probe comes amid growing scrutiny of the e-cigarette industry by lawmakers. A separate House panel in July released internal Juul e-mails that committee staff described as attempts to "enter schools and convey its messaging directly to teenage children".

Mr James Monsees, Juul's co-founder and chief product officer, told the panel the company's target audience is adult cigarette smokers.