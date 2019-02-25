US prosecutors say no leniency needed for Trump ex-aide Manafort

NEW YORK Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team told a US judge on Saturday that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort "repeatedly and brazenly" broke the law, and did not deserve leniency.

The recommendation from Mr Mueller, who is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 US election and whether Trump's campaign conspired with Moscow, increases the likelihood that Manafort will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Manafort pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington last September to conspiracy against the United States - a charge that includes a range of conduct from money laundering to unregistered lobbying - and conspiracy to obstruct justice for his attempts to tamper with witnesses in his case.

He is due to be sentenced on March 13.

While Mr Mueller did not recommend a specific sentence he portrayed Manafort as a "hardened" criminal who was at risk of repeating criminal behaviour on release from prison.

"For over a decade, Manafort repeatedly and brazenly violated the law," Mr Mueller's office said in the sentencing memorandum.