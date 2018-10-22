US to pull out of landmark nuclear treaty with Russia

ELKO, NEVADAUS: President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that the US plans to leave a landmark nuclear weapons treaty with Russia over claims that Moscow violated the deal.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or the INF, was signed in 1987 by former president Ronald Reagan.

"We're the ones who have stayed in the agreement and we've honoured the agreement, but Russia has not, unfortunately, honoured the agreement, so we're going to terminate the agreement and we're going to pull out," Mr Trump told reporters in Elko, Nevada.

"Russia has violated the agreement. They've been violating it for many years. I don't know why president (Barack) Obama didn't negotiate or pull out.

"And we're not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons (while) we're not allowed to."