US reports 1,017 daily deaths as Delta variant ravages country

The United States reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the US over the past month and are averaging 769 a day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed on Tuesday evening it planned to extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses and at airports and stations until mid-January.

The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths, taking the death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000 people.

It is the highest number of deaths reported by any country in the world.

The last time the US recorded more than 1,000 deaths on a daily basis was in March.

POSITIVE

Meanwhile, the Republican governor of Texas, who has been a forceful opponent of mask mandates, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Tuesday, one day after attending an indoor public event.