US Sec of State Pompeo meets Saudi king on Khashoggi case

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (left) meeting Saudi King Salman in Riyadh yesterday for talks over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

RIYADH/ISTANBUL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia's King Salman yesterday to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkish police prepared to search the Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul in a widening probe.

Mr Khashoggi, a US resident and leading critic of the Saudi crown prince, vanished after entering the consulate on Oct 2. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which the Saudis strongly deny.

President Donald Trump, who dispatched Mr Pompeo to Riyadh amid strained ties with the key ally, has speculated that "rogue killers" may be responsible after speaking with King Salman.

After talks with the king, Mr Pompeo met Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and was to have dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He could go on to Turkey later.

Overnight, Turkish crime scene investigators entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the last place Khashoggi was seen before vanishing, for the first time and searched the premises for over nine hours, Reuters witnesses said.

A Turkish foreign ministry source said the police would search the consulate again. The consul's residence, which Turkish television has previously reported could be linked to Khashoggi's disappearance, would also be searched.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters in parliament, raised the possibility that parts of the consulate had been repainted. "The investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over," he said.

The case has provoked an international outcry against the world's top oil exporter, with media and business executives pulling out of an investment conference next week.

HSBC CEO John Flint backed out yesterday, as did the CEOs of Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse.

During the initial consulate search, CNN reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was preparing to acknowledge Mr Khashoggi's death in a botched interrogation, after denying for two weeks any role in his disappearance.

The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the Saudi plans, reported the crown prince had approved an interrogation or abduction of Khashoggi.

It said the Saudi government, which could not be reached immediately for comment on the reports, would shield the prince by blaming an intelligence official for the bungled operation.